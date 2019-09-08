October 23, 1946 - September 4, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- James C. Jensen, age 72, of Edgerton, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, with his loving family by his side. James was born on October 23, 1946 in New Lisbon, WI to Maurice and Hazel (Robinson) Jensen. He attended and graduated in 1965 from New Lisbon High School, and later went on to join the U.S. Army. He worked and retired from General Motors, and enjoyed life with his loving wife, Karen. James enjoyed car races, the Packers, the Badgers, the Brewers, bowling in leagues, repairing old cars, going to the casino, playing card games like "31" and "Man or Mouse" and going "up north" to Camp Douglas with all of his family and friends. He enjoyed "putzing" with carpentry and made home improvements by remodeling the house.

James is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter, Lisa (Bill Purkapile) Stearns; grandchildren: Kerri (Justin Gaver) Stearns, Heather (Nick) Greene, Bobbi (Sergio) Stephens, and Kylee Halverson; great-grandchildren: Lilli, Bryce, Mia, Elijah, and a future baby great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Halverson; brothers: Milton, Dale, Rolland, and Virgil; and sisters, Lois Wilke and Patricia Luchsinger.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.