February 26, 1928 - March 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James Brown Campbell IV, age 91, died at home surrounded by his family after a brief illness on March 17, 2019. James was born in Salem, WI, on February 26, 1928 to James B. Campbell III and Elizabeth (Ormsby) Campbell, where they lived with his sister Eloise, until they moved to Elkhorn in October of 1936, where his parents operated the North End Grocery Store. He attended grade school and high school in Elkhorn. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Elgin watchmakers College in Elgin, IL, in September 1945. He graduated watchmakers college in October 1946, and became a Wisconsin licensed watchmaker. During the years of 1946 and 1947, several wonderful events took place. James met his future wife, Doris, in June of 1946 and Walt Kullberg of Kullberg jewelry store introduced him to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and also hired him as a watchmaker. James and Doris were married on April 26th, 1947 and began their lives together as believers in Christ.

In 1949, James and Doris moved to Edgerton, WI, and it was during this time that James felt called to study for the Ministry. In September of 1950, he entered Northern Baptist Theological College and Seminary in Chicago, IL, where he graduated in June of 1955 with a Bachelor of Theology degree. Throughout his life, he felt privileged to serve the Lord at multiple Churches in the State of Wisconsin, two of which were Bethel Baptist and Westside Baptist in Janesville. James held himself to be a prime example of the fallen race with all the attendant sins, and unworthy of a place in heaven, but a man who by the unmerited favor of God through the shed blood of Christ was allowed to serve Jesus with his life and gifts.

"For me to live is Christ and to die is gain" Phil 1:21

In addition to being a Minister and Watchmaker, he was also a Flight Instructor for 26 years and a "dyed in the wool" Harley Davidson enthusiast. James was blessed with four sons: James B. V, Raymond, Roderick, and Donald.

He is survived by the love of his life, Doris; his sons, Raymond (Lisa) and Roderick (Diane); niece, Sylvia; cousin, Roberta; five grandchildren and their families: James B. VI (Bridget), Lacey (Kevin), Raymond (Meredith), Andrea (Thomas ) and Courtney; seven great-grandchildren: Caleb, Cullin, Layla, Keaten, James B. VII, Jervon, and Peyton; well as many friends that he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eloise; his sons, James B. V, and Donald; and granddaughter, Becca.

Private family services were held. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

A very heartfelt thank you to all the Mercyhealth at Home Hospice caregivers. Your smiling faces lifted our spirits.