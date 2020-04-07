April 20, 1967 - April 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- James Anthony Omelian, 52, of Janesville, WI, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 in his home. He was born April 20, 1967 in Janesville, WI, the son of James G. and Christina (Socha) Omelian. James was a 1985 graduate of Parker High School, Janesville, WI. He married Tina M. Balas on June 30, 1990 in St. Mary's Catholic Church. James was employed by ABF as a truck driver. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. James collected and showed antique tractors with his father. He was a member of the Teamsters Union.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Omelian of Janesville; sons, Keifer (fiance, Hannah Wolfe) Omelian and Hayden Omelian both of Janesville; his father and step mother James (Marge) Omelian of Janesville; brother, John (Lynn) Omelian of South Whitley, IN; sisters, Sarah (Glenn) Wille and Laura (Randy) Bruce both of Janesville; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother.
There will be no services for James. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com