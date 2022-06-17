James A. Rivers

June 7, 1939 - June 11, 2022
Janesville, WI - Rev. James Rivers, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born on June 7, 1939 in Ashland, WI; the son of Arthur and Viola (Haggerty) Rivers. He lived in Milton from 7th grade until he entered seminary. He earned a BA from Milton College in 1966 and Master of Divinity from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in 1970. He married Nancy Kurtz on June 16, 1962 and she preceded him in death on April 30, 2002.
James entered the United Methodist Ministry in 1968 and was ordained as an Elder in the Wisconsin Conference on June 14, 1970. He served the church for 34 years and was Pastor of twelve UMC congregations throughout Wisconsin, including Fort Atkinson, Yorkville, Ives Grove, Janesville Cargill, Madison Divine Savior, Wauwatosa Avenue, Elk Mound, Iron Creek, Fort Atkinson again, Sparta and Jefferson Immanuel. He retired to a Tree Farm in Wild Rose in 2001 because of Nancy's failing health. He served as guest preacher at various churches and came out of retirement in 2015 to serve Amherst and Buena Vista. He moved to Cedar Crest in Janesville in September of 2016.
James had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in the Milton College Choir, Milton Choral Union, many local church choirs, and the Waupaca Community Choir. While at Elk Mound, "Jim & Linda" (a parishioner) recorded 12 praise songs with a studio band. He belonged to Kiwanis Club or Rotary Club in several communities. He served as Chaplain of Morrow Home in Sparta from 1990-1996. He was a member and officer of Central Sands Chapter of Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association (WWOA).
James enjoyed concerts, music by Bach, and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. He traveled to Germany many times to visit his family there. He was a punster and many of his jokes were "groaners".
James is survived by daughter, Caryl Rivers of Fort Atkinson; and son, J. James (Claudia) Rivers of Flachslanden, Germany; grandchildren: Raven Deutsch of Milwaukee, Andrew Deutsch of Fort Atkinson, Maverick, Christopher and Jennifer Rivers of Flachslanden, and Kelsey (Jimmy) Johansson of Sweden; and great-grandchild, Mila Johansson; brother, John (Pat) Rivers of Janesville; sisters, Donna (Charles) Matthews of Milton and Barbara (John) Musgrove of Janesville; half-brother, Charles (Kathy) Gallagher of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; step-father, Charles Gallagher; brother, Clifford (Monica) Rivers; and sister, Kathleen Perman.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville; with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Janesville C.R.O.P. Hunger Walk or ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) of Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com