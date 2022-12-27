James A. Pakes

Janesville, WI - James August Pakes, 93, passed away with family by his side on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. He was born June 20, 1939, in Raeville, NE to the late Joseph and Anna (Moser) Pakes. He would graduate from Random Lake High School, Random Lake, WI in 1948. Right after graduating, James would enlist in the U.S. Army and was discharged as a Sergeant First Class in 1952 from Camp Lucas in Sault Ste Marie, MI. James would marry the former Rosemary Wellnitz on July 21, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Janesville.
James farmed in Rock Township and worked as the maintenance foreman for the Rock County Courthouse. After retirement, he was a valet at the Dean Clinic, drove bus for the Van Galder Bus Co. and at 86 retired from being a crossing guard for the Janesville School District. He was a long time member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville.
James loved to travel with his family and friends- visiting Nebraska and Oregon several times to see family. He and Rosie were members of a card club for many years and had many fun and exciting adventures with his card club family.
He enjoyed talking farming with anyone who shared that interest. James attended many of the sporting events that included his grandsons as swell as the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He really enjoyed the Wisconsin Badgers versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers football games because he was happy with whoever won the game!
James loved life whether playing cards, golfing, dancing, traveling, woodworking, collecting toy John Deere tractors, gardening, or taking care of his lawn. He exercised on the stationary bike right up to the week before his death- always reciting the rosary when exercising. He was a people person and loved getting to know all who crossed his path, asking them where they were from and if they had a family. He was generally interested in people. But his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his whole world.
James is survived by his wife Rosemary; four children: Daniel (Linda) Pakes and James (Bernadette) Pakes all of Janesville; Jeanette (Ralph) Bode of Petersburg, NE and Carolyn (Daniel) Johnson of Janesville; 16 grandchildren: Cindy (Cory) Wegner, Mandy (Peter) Lewicki, Megan Pakes, Jessica (Jeff) Edwardson, JT (friend Jessica) Pakes, John (Chelsie) Pakes, Michael (Hannah) Pakes, Danielle Pakes, Matthew (Amy) Pakes, Mark Pakes, Meaghan, Bryan and Christopher Bode, Emily (Jordan) DeLong, Ethan (Alissa) Johnson, and Caleb (Alissa) Johnson; his 24 beloved great grandchildren: Grant Pakes, Cole, Carly and Carson Wegner, Bramwell and Madalyn Lewicki, Connor, Ava, Isaac and Drew Edwardson, James Pakes, Gunner and Levi Pakes, Carolyn, Caitlyn, Jack, Evelyn, and Raelynn Pakes, Brock, Claire, Wyatt and coming baby Pakes, Jase and Luke Johnson. He is also survived by his brother Norm (Val) Pakes and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Eugene (Mary) and Walter (Rosemary) Pakes; and very special nephew Robert Pakes.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, from 10:00 AM to time of Mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM at church with Fr. Vince Racanelli presiding. Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery, where Full Military Rites will be held by Kienow-Hilt VFW Post 1621. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place Assisted Living for their care and support and a very special thank you to Amy Bilskey of ProMedica/Heartland Hospice Care for her loving care of our Dad.
To plant a tree in memory of James Pakes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.