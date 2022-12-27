James A. Pakes

June 20, 1939 - December 23, 2022

Janesville, WI - James August Pakes, 93, passed away with family by his side on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. He was born June 20, 1939, in Raeville, NE to the late Joseph and Anna (Moser) Pakes. He would graduate from Random Lake High School, Random Lake, WI in 1948. Right after graduating, James would enlist in the U.S. Army and was discharged as a Sergeant First Class in 1952 from Camp Lucas in Sault Ste Marie, MI. James would marry the former Rosemary Wellnitz on July 21, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Janesville.

