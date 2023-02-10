Janesville, WI - James A. Madonna, age 66, of Janesville, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at home. He was born in Rockford, IL on January 27, 1957; the son of Samuel and Cecelia (Rainford) Madonna. He enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served our country for many years. He married Sharon Seeman on February 5, 1982 in Janesville; and they were blessed with three children: Arica, Matthew and Amy. James worked in maintenance for the YWCA and previously worked as a welder for the Northland Equipment Company. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and most importantly spending time with his family.
James is survived by his wife, Sharon Madonna; children: Arica (Tye) Hewlett, Matthew Madonna and Amy Madonna , Extended Daughter Amber Gorniak;16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and siblings, Tina Forrett and Sandy Beckman. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his dog, Bear.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Military honors and committal will immediately follow the service to Bethel Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
