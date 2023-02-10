James A. Madonna

January 27, 1957 - February 5, 2023

Janesville, WI - James A. Madonna, age 66, of Janesville, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at home. He was born in Rockford, IL on January 27, 1957; the son of Samuel and Cecelia (Rainford) Madonna. He enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served our country for many years. He married Sharon Seeman on February 5, 1982 in Janesville; and they were blessed with three children: Arica, Matthew and Amy. James worked in maintenance for the YWCA and previously worked as a welder for the Northland Equipment Company. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and most importantly spending time with his family.

