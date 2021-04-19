James A. "Jimmy" Wilson, Jr

May 22, 1970 - April 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - James "Jimmy" A. Wilson, Jr, 50, died surrounded by his loving family and close friends at home. He was born May 22, 1970 in Janesville to James A. Wilson, Sr and Janice "Jan" (Colling-Nickel) Ripp Scott. Jimmy spent his school years at Van Buren Elementary, Glen Oaks, Franklin Middle School, and Parker High School from which he graduated. After graduation, Jimmy worked for Kandu, Aptiv (formerly Riverfront Inc.) and presently was a Maintenance Super at the Garden Court Apartments for which he had been employed for the last 19 years.
Jimmy's proudest and happiest day in his life was August 6, 1994, which was his wedding day to his love Kelly Flood. His love was so unconditional to Kelly that he ended up teaching Kelly the true meaning of love.
Jimmy was a man of God and always preached his gospel. Jimmy's teachings to all was: Determination, Positivity, and Forgiveness. Finally, Jimmy was an avid fan of the Dukes of Hazard and Monday night wrestling.
Jimmy is survived by his love Kelly Wilson; mother Janice Ripp; his family: Angela Dykeman, Shanda Weezy, Faith "Crazy", Katie Pickle; half sister, Bobby(Steve Brobeall) Black, and three nephews; special friends: Shanon Caballero (Buddy&Kids), Mike Lyons, and Fernando; father and mother-in-law Jerry and Shirley Flood; special sister-in-law Geri Flood; and sister-in-law Kandy Flood. He was preceded in death by his father James Wilson, Sr; Josh Viney, Terry and Poni Le; Grandma Opal Nickel; and cousin Garrett Nickel.
Funeral service for Jimmy will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM at New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey St. Beloit, Wi 53511. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will also be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM to time of service. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Thank you's are sometimes never enough but we want to wish them to Uncle Gary for coming everyday to pray with Jimmy; to all the family and friends who have brought food or visited; Jimmy's Garden Court family; Marie, Lorie, and Carol for always being there, and to Jimmy's father-in-law for making sure Jimmy knew how proud he was to have Jimmy as his son-in-law.