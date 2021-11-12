Janesville, WI - James A. "Jimmy" Brown, age 59, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Madison on June 26, 1962, the son of Lawrence and Mary (Schmidt) Brown. He attended Middleton High School. Jimmy ran his own Tile Setting business. He was very proud of his sobriety after losing his way for many years. The Gifts Men's Shelter was an integral part of helping him on his way to sobriety. His fellowship with Gifts and his sobriety lead him to reconcile with his family with whom he had been estranged from for over 11 years.
Jimmy is survived by his brothers, Larry Brown and Jerry Brown; extended family, Tim and Michelle Borowski, and Bill McMullin; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and many other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Special thanks to everyone at Gift's Men's Shelter.
Special thanks to everyone at Gift's Men's Shelter.
