James A. "Jim" Soddy

Janesville, WI - James Arthur "Jim" Soddy, age 90, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Delavan Health Services. Mr. Soddy was born on August 27, 1932, the son of Ervin and Laura (Anderson) Soddy. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1950 and served as 1st Sergeant in the United States Air force and later, the Air National Guard, serving his country for a total of 21 years. He married Janette Black on November 22, 1952, in Monroe, and they would have celebrated their 70th anniversary later this year. Jim was employed with AT&T / Bell Telephone for 36 years and served as the local Communication Workers of America (CWA) president during that time. Jim enjoyed being outdoors and enjoyed trips with his family traveling and camping throughout the United States, to their cottage up north, and their home in Florida. Jim was outgoing. He loved to tell jokes (sometimes the same one many times) and made friends everywhere he went. He spent many years with the Janesville Little Theater and even did some acting with them. Jim and Janette spent many of their late years wintering in Florida. Family was very important to Jim. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their various activities and sporting events.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janette; 3 children: Steven Soddy, Judith (Randy) Fitzmaurice, and David (Tammy) Soddy; 7 grandchildren: Jacob Fitzmaurice, Joseph Fitzmaurice, Jared Fitzmaurice, Sarah Fitzmaurice, Katherine (Grant) Ward, Samantha Soddy, and Jaxon Soddy; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Lindemann; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 4 brothers: Delbert, Richard, Charles, and Clarence.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 1800 E Racine St. Janesville. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at Schneider Funeral Home. Military rites and interment will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
To plant a tree in memory of James Soddy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
