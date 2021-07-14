James A. "Jim" Kienbaum

April 6, 1950 - July 10, 2021
Edgerton, WI - James "Jim" A. Kienbaum, 71, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on July 10, 2021 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Jim was born on April 6, 1950 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Dean and Doris (Burhans) Kienbaum. He attended Edgerton High School. On September 11, 1971, Jim married Deborah Fessenden, together they had two children, Julie and Brian. On May 20, 1995, Jim married Rebecca Schachtschneider, together they had a son, Jacob.
Jim spent most of his life working on his family farm. He also worked for Block Brothers and Lancaster Leaf tobacco companies. Before his retirement he worked for Southern Wisconsin News. Jim was known amongst his friends as "Jingles." He enjoyed taking trips to Vegas and going to Green Bay Packer games with Joyce Speers. He also enjoyed bowling, gambling, playing the lottery and gardening. He had a special interest in flea markets and auctions. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren was extremely important to him.
Jim is survived by his children: Julie (Mike) Staffen of Edgerton, WI; Brian Kienbaum of Jensen Beach, FL; Jacob (Kellie) Kienbaum of Edgerton, WI; grandchildren: Cora (Danny Haun) Kienbaum, Benjamin Staffen, Avery and Colton Kienbaum, Kaylinn Kienbaum; step-grandson: Matthew Staffen; great-granddaughter: Hadleigh Haun; siblings: William (Barb) Kienbaum of Janesville, WI; David (Judi) Kienbaum of Edgerton, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was greeted in heaven by his parents, Dean and Doris Kienbaum and brother, Robert Kienbaum.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Jim's name at a later date. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com