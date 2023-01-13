James A. Heine

August 3, 1936 - January 10, 2023

Janesville, WI - James A. Heine, age 86, of Janesville, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital. He was born in Janesville, WI on August 3,1936, the son of Alvin and Hulda (Feurbringer) Heine.

