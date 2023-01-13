Janesville, WI - James A. Heine, age 86, of Janesville, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital. He was born in Janesville, WI on August 3,1936, the son of Alvin and Hulda (Feurbringer) Heine.
James graduated for Janesville Hight School in 1954. He married Ann Aiello on December 27,1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Beloit. The Heine's resided in Beloit for a short time prior to moving to Janesville. They had two children, Ralph and Teresa. Jim was employed for over 30 years by General Motors in Janesville. Following retirement, Jim and Ann enjoyed going on numerous Van Galder bus trips, especially to the casinos. They both found great joy in Card Club where they were members for over 50 years. Jim took great pride in his children and grandchildren. Being with his family always brightened his day.
Jim loved taking his 1976 Cutlass to car shows. He enjoyed all things related to Wisconsin sports. He was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and U.A.W. Local # 95.
James Heine is survived by his children; Ralph (Tammy) Heine and Teresa (Dan) Christiansen; grandchildren, Nicholas Heine, Melissa Heine, Andrew (Molly) Folts, Heather (Ivan) Christiansen, Mitchell (Krystal) Christiansen, Jared Christiansen, Jordan (fiancée-Selena) Christiansen and Brandon (Emillie) Christiansen; eight great-grandchildren; special brother-in-law, Fred Kopplin; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Buddy.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Heine on February 18, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Della Kopplin; brother, Dale Heine and sister-in-law Lorraine Heine.
A special thanks to Pastor David Bergelin and the fine care of the Mercyhealth ER staff.
Private funeral services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Rev. David Bergelin will officiate. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
