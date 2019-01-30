August 28, 1953 - January 26, 2019

Walworth, WI -- James A. Haeni was born August 28, 1953 in Hustisford, WI, to Adolph Jr. and Evangeline (Miescke) Haeni. He passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at his home in Walworth. Along with teaching history at Big Foot High School for 33 years, he was an assistant football coach for most of his career. He retired from teaching full time in 2010, and took immense pride in the achievements of all his students and players. He and his wife, Rose, were instrumental in founding the Big Foot Wolves Youth Football Program in 1998, where he served as Chairman. He was highly involved in the Walworth community, serving on the Walworth Memorial Library Board as Vice President, and was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church. He was blessed with a loving family and many dear friends that will miss him greatly.

James is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Hardt) Haeni, whom he married on October 27, 1979 at Triune Lutheran Church in Sharon Township; his sons, Matt (fiancee Andrea Lantz) Haeni and Nate Haeni; grandchildren Zach, Emma, Madeline, Ethan, Sophia, Olivia, and Victoria; great-grandson, Richard; brothers, Adolph "Butch" (Barb) Haeni III and Frank (Kathleen) Haeni; sister, Kathleen Haeni; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering celebrating James' life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Faith Lutheran Church, 420 Read St., Walworth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or the Big Foot Wolves Youth Tackle Football Program. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171