January 31, 1992 - December 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Jake Albin Lumsden, age 28, of Janesville died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in Janesville on January 31, 1992, the son of John C. Lumsden and Jo E. (Hynek) Lumsden. He graduated from Craig High School in 2010 and attended Blackhawk Technical College earning a degree in Electrical Power Distribution.
Jake was employed by North American Pipe Corporation (NAPCO) as a lead Machine Operator. He was formerly employed as a Tower Technician by Ultratec Inc. and as a Technical Assistant by CapTel. Jake was also a skydiving instructor at the Wisconsin Skydiving Center in Jefferson.
Jake loved skydiving and had 1,400 jumps to his credit. He also loved traveling around the country to BASE jump. Outside of jumping, he enjoyed hunting, especially deer and morel mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed fishing.
Jake will always be remembered by his big smile, his love for people and his generous, kind heart.
Jake Lumsden is survived by his father, John C. Lumsden of Janesville; his sister, Jessie (Kyle) Heikkinen of Macomb, IL; his grandmother, Royce Lumsden of Janesville; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Jo E. Lumsden on February 15, 2005. He is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Albin and Norma Hynek and John P. Lumsden.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.