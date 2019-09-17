August 30, 1946 - September 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Jacqulyn Louise Morgan, 73, of Janesville, passed away September 12, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Jacqulyn was born in Burlington, IA on August 30, 1946, the daughter of John and Marian (Roan) Stevenson. She grew up in Stronghurst, IL and graduated from high school there. She moved from Illinois to Janesville in 1970 and was employed as a waitress and bartender. More recently, Jacqulyn was employed by Mercy Assisted Living as a certified nursing assistant until she retired.

Surviving are three children: John Gittings, Julie (Todd) Little, Michael Gittings; several grandchildren; and one brother, Jay Stevenson. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Gittings; a brother, John Stevenson; and her parents.

A visitation of remembrance to honor Jacqulyn will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com