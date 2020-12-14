Jacquelyn Sue "Jackie" Trawicki

December 8, 2020
Evansville, WI - Evansville
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sue Trawicki age 74 passed away on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on February 11, 1946 in Janesville, Wisconsin. The daughter of Harley and Clara Vine Kane. She graduated from Evansville High School Class of 1964. Jackie married Al Trawicki on August 1, 1964 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Evansville. Some of the things Jackie was actively involved in and enjoyed was being a leader in Magnolia 4-H for 30 years, a worker for Magnolia and Evansville elections, Evansville Blood Drive Committee, volunteered for the Care Closet in Evansville for several years, delivered Meals on Wheels and helped as a money counter at St Paul Catholic Church. She was a past President and Treasurer for the American Legion Auxiliary Post 35 of Evansville. She loved volunteering and was known by her laugh and ability to talk to anyone that would listen. Jackie enjoyed her monthly dominoes games with friends and also her luncheon's with the gang after the evening mass on Saturdays. She spent great times with her closest classmates going on mini trips and other special events. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children; Denise (Brent) Kinney, Cottage Grove, Karl (Becki) Trawicki, Evansville, Amy (Roger) Punzel Jr., Janesville, Alisha Trawicki, Evansville. Jackie was blessed with ten grandchildren; MacKenzie (Brett) Eliszewski, Kylie Kinney, Kaisey Kinney, Kody (Stacy) Trawicki, Mark (Courtney) Trawicki, Travis Trawicki, Kaylee Trawicki, Cassidy Punzel, Cami Punzel, Braden Punzel, and great grandchildren; Eli Sanchez, Russell Trawicki, with one on the way in December. Also, a sister, Linda (Bruce) Bell, and multiple nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Al Trawicki, step dad Cliff Kane, sisters Darlene Flesher, Beverly Briggs and a brother Jerry Vine on December 5, 2020.
Private family services will be held due to Covid-19. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
