December 14, 1931 - August 1, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI -- Jacqueline M. Heinrich, 88 years, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away to eternal life on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center of Elkhorn. Jackie was born Monday, December 14, 1931 in Chicago, IL during the Great Depression, to the late Joseph and Lorena Heinrich. Jackie moved from Marengo, IL to Linn Township the spring of 1944. She graduated from Traver School and Lake Geneva High School, Class of 1950. Jackie started her professional career at The Admiral Corporation, a radio and television manufacturer. She worked for Admiral for many years, finishing out her career at Poltermann's Fashions. She may have moved from Chicago to Linn Township, but she had a love for the City, how the city lit up with Christmas lights during the holidays and the Broadway shows. She planned many day trips to the city to enjoy the entertainment. Jackie lived in Linn Township until 2000, and moved to The Terraces of Geneva Crossing, Lake Geneva, WI. She enjoyed the activities and camaraderie of independent living until 2019, when she became a resident at the Lake Geneva Manor.
She is survived by nine nieces and nephews: Sharon Bolin of Burlington, Ron (Patty) Reich of Burlington, Larry Karcher, Steve (Terri) Reich of Minnesota, Dave (Amy) Reich of Burlington, Pat (Clark) Smith of Oak Creek, Paul (Tina) Heinrich of Lake Geneva, Walter (Jennie) Heinrich of Madison, and Christy (Mark) Plaisance of Delavan; six great-nieces and nephews: Kevin (Barb) Bolin, Jason Reich, Ben Reich, Jessica (Mat) Zrust, Nate Smith, and Jessica Murphy; and four great-great-nieces and nephews: Mackenzie, Kylie, Colton and Carson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lorena Heinrich; two siblings, Germaine (Richard) Reich and Jerome Heinrich; nephew, Kenneth Heinrich; and niece, Dorothy Karcher; and many wonderful friends.
A visitation for Jacqueline will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Lake Geneva, Fr. Sergio Lizama will be officiating. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Heinrich Family.
God saw her getting tired, a cure not meant to be. He wrapped his arms around her and whispered, come with me.