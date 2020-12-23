January 26, 1948 - December 15, 2020
Janesville, WI - Jacqueline "Jackie" Laue, 72, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Our House Senior Living in Janesville, WI.
She was born January 26, 1948 in Little Chute, WI, the daughter of Richard and Julia (Bressers) Grace. Jackie married Ronald P. Laue on July 18, 1998 in Medina, WI. He predeceased her on February 20, 2005. She was also predeceased by her brother Matthew Grace.
Survivors include her children, Amy Teubert of Milwaukee, WI and Thomas (Payge) Avery of Henderson, Nevada. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Grace of Rustburg, VA, her grandchildren, Brett Teubert of Wauwatosa, WI, Cody Teubert of Watertown, WI, Justin Teubert, of Milwaukee, WI, and Tre' Avery of Henderson, NV.
Jackie lived life to the fullest and loved her friends and family very much. She had a joyful spirit, was a great hugger and her laugh was infectious. Jackie is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many. She will always be with us in our hearts, our minds and our souls.
A Service for Jackie will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, is assisting the family.
