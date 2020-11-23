Jacqueline "Jackie" Fisher

February 26, 1948 - November 21, 2020
Janesville, WI - Jacqueline "Jackie" A. Fisher, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born February 26, 1948 in Ripon, WI to the late Clarence and Eyvan (Wepner) Riemer. She was a graduate of Parkview High School. On February 24, 1968, Jackie married David Fisher in Footville, WI.
Jackie was a nurturer and she showed that throughout her years with a home day care she ran for decades, then her time with the Montessori Schools, and her time working at the hospital.
Her time away from work was spent with her family whether it is a drive with Dave or the road trips throughout the United States, especially to Branson. Jackie also enjoyed baking and cooking. Her greatest pride was becoming a grandmother to her only grandchild.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 52 years David Fisher; her two daughters: Tracy (Kenneth) Bothun and Tamara Fisher; her grandson Zachary; her three siblings: Terry (Sue) Riemer, Randy Riemer, and Chris (Normita) Riemer; nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers Chuck Riemer and Tim Riemer.
Jackie's family will have a private visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home. A live stream of Jackie's funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home YouTube page. You can find the YouTube link on Jackie's obituary page. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. A memorial for Jackie will be established.
With our heartfelt gratitude we wish to thank the entire staff of Mercy AIM and Mercy Home Health. You showed compassion, care, and truly helped Jackie and our family.