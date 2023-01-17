Jacqueline "Jackie" A. Thompson

June 10, 1939 - January 13, 2023

Janesville, WI - Jacqueline "Jackie" A. Thompson, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. She was born in Janesville on June 10, 1939; the daughter of Edward and Ann (Tobin) Steinke. She married Dennis Thompson in 1971 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, and they enjoyed the last 53 years together, vacationing and travel throughout the world. They lived in the Footville and Delavan areas over the years. Jackie worked in housekeeping at several different Hotel establishments.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.