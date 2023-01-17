Janesville, WI - Jacqueline "Jackie" A. Thompson, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. She was born in Janesville on June 10, 1939; the daughter of Edward and Ann (Tobin) Steinke. She married Dennis Thompson in 1971 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, and they enjoyed the last 53 years together, vacationing and travel throughout the world. They lived in the Footville and Delavan areas over the years. Jackie worked in housekeeping at several different Hotel establishments.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Thompson; children, Rosemary Thompson and David (Valerie Peltier-Shriver) Kurtz; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Devita; and sister in-law, Mary Ellen Steinke. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Donald, Tom, Richard Steinke, Virginia Johnson, Elizabeth Fanning, Therese Woods and Rosemary Harnack.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the WESTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Urn committal will follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
