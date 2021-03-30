Jacqueline J. (Hohmann) "Jackie" Wales

April 27, 1931 - March 25, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Jacqueline J. Wales, 89, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Kindred Hearts of Elkhorn. She was born April 27, 1931 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late John and Rachael Hohmann. She married Darrell E. Wales in Elkhorn on August 27, 1950. Jackie was a member of St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church, Elkhorn. Together, they owned and operated the Elk Restaurant. Darrell and Jackie loved to play bridge with their dear friends, Jack and Janet Leach. Jackie loved to spend time with her beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jackie is survived by her five children: Ken (Kathy), Brian (Anne), Tammy (Mike) Olson, Tom, and Brad Wales, all of Elkhorn; 11 grandchildren: Michelle (Tim), Rachael, Jeffrey (Nicki), Alan (Giovanna), Grace (Fiancé, Garrett), Steven (Emily), Ryan, Ross, Danielle, Alex and Aaron; eight great-grandchildren: Marcus, Miah, Lexi, Kendall, Matthew, Mason, Miles and Liam; daughters-in-law, MaryJo and Pam; sister-in-law, Lillian Hohmann, nieces and nephews: Bob Mentz, Linda Hearne and Sheryl McNeese and Ellen Brown; Jackie's friends at Sedgemeadow, friend, Connie Cook, and her life-long dear friend, Kathleen Rohleder-Griebel. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Darrell, her parents, brother, William Hohmann, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Darlene and James Mentz, nephew, Steve Mentz, and The Wales family's special friends, Kitty and Muggs Hawkins.
Private family graveside services at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com Arrangements were completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.