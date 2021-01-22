November 4, 1967 - December 20, 2020
Janesville, WI - Jacqueline Diane (Hunt) Huff, age 53, of Janesville passed away December 20th, 2020 in Riverside County, CA. She was born on November 4th, 1967 in Janesville, WI, daughter of Judith Root and William Hunt. She graduated at the top of her class from Joseph A. Craig High School in 1986. She attended college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. After moving to California, she worked as a veterinary technician. She married Richard Hinger, and was blessed with two lovely daughters, Sofia and Charlotte. She eventually married the late Lawrence Huff, and was blessed with their son, Larry Junior. She was a friend to all, and a proud mother to her children who she loved immensely. She loved cooking and making meals for others who enjoyed her delicious food. She also loved animals; she made a home for many pets during her life, caring for all living things. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children: Sofia Hinger, Charlotte Hinger, and Larry Jr. Huff; sisters, Marti (Dewayne) Ginn, and Kimberly (Richard) Dyble; and brother, Ethan Hunt (Tracy Ashton); uncles, Roger (Imogene) Hunt and Mike (Joey) Minahan; aunts: Donna Hepfinger, Martha (Herman) Karhoff and Myrta Fitzgerald; her nieces: Rachel (fiancé, Nicholas) Ginn, Amanda (Trent) Goodrich, Jessica Ginn, Kaitlyn, Alison and Riley Hunt; her nephews: Alex (Karyn) Dyble, David Dyble, Christian Dyble, Ryan and Brady Hunt; and great-nephew, Ezekiel Dyble; and Tracy's children, Bailey and Mason; cousins; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Judith Root and William Hunt; uncles: David Root, Robert Hepfinger, and Patrick Minahan; and aunt, Barbara Root.
A private family service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family suggests a donation to the 529 ABLE account for Jacqueline's son, Lawrence Jr. It is designated for his special needs care due to autism. Donation can be made via this link:
Alternatively, a check written to the representative, Dian Cleary, PO Box 460661, Escondido CA 92046, or via PayPal:
Please indicate designation to the ABLE account of Lawrence Huff, Jr.