May 12, 1991 - April 6, 2020
Middleton, formerly Janesville, WI -- On Monday, April 6, 2020, Jacob Tucker passed away suddenly and without warning due to diabetes complications. He was 28 years old. He was a great dad and brother. He did everything he could for his two young daughters (10 and 4). He worked very hard, and sometimes had multiple jobs. He would make time to hang with his 3 brothers as much as he could. He has left behind many who love him, many who will miss him, but no one will forget him. He had a dry sense of humor, and a contagious smile that lives on in his daughters.
Jacob is survived by his daughters, Lyla Ann Tucker, and Julia Dawn Tucker; his mother, Staci; his father, Patrick; his brothers: Ryon, Tyler, and Steven (Lizzy); the mothers of his daughters, Autimn (Jake) Painter and Savannah (Jorden) Faherty; his grandmothers, Lynda A. and Linda J.; his grandparents, Ernest and Pat Tucker; aunt, Loxanne (Kyle) Herwig; uncle, Carl (Erin) Timm; aunt, Jenny; lots of cousins; and great aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Carl A. Timm III; great-grandparents, Carl A. (Jane) Timm; great-uncle, Norm Timm; great-grandpa Tucker; and many others.
There will be no service for Jacob at this time.