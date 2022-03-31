November 4, 1993 - March 27, 2022
Darlington, WI - Jacob R. "Jake" Boegli, age 28, of Darlington, WI, formerly of Brodhead, WI. Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home in Darlington. He was born November 4, 1993, in Monroe, WI. The son of Jerry Boegli and Tracy Schade. Jacob grew up in Brodhead, WI where he lived until moving to Darlington. He received his G.E.D. from Blackhawk Technical College and had been working for the Darlington Whey Plant for the past two years.
When Jake wasn't working, he was living life to the fullest. He was one of the kindest people that you would ever meet, he made everyone's life just a little bit better with some smart alack comment. If you needed something you called Jake; need help putting up a fence, call Jake, need help paying your rent, call Jake, need help drinking a case of beer, call Jake. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, if there was a season for it, he had a license for it. He shared his love for the outdoors with his dad, uncles, brothers, cousins, and friends. Let's not forget about how he loved to ride. His 4-wheeler and dirt bike were a sense of pride, riding with people was at the top of the list of favorite things to do. But be clear, he would not condone to drive them like he did ;). He was so funny, witty, and always up for a good time. Jake cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, sharing stories and "shootin' the breeze". He will be deeply missed but the stories that can be told of Jake's adventures will be with us all.
Jake is survived by his parents: Jerry (Missy Boeck) Boegli of Monroe, and Tracy (Glen Pinson) Schade of Beloit; childhood spouses of parents: Shannon Edge of Juda, WI and Terry Namminga of Beloit, WI; his brothers: Sean (Samantha Bevan) Winters of Edgerton, WI, Zacharie Schade of Janesville, WI, Tyler Youngs of Juda, WI, Tyler Schade of Las Vegas, NV, Max Namminga of Beloit, WI, and Luke Namminga of Beloit; his sisters: Emi (Dakota) Rumery of Beloit, Savanna (Kennan Gibson) Boegli of Platteville, WI, Courtney Schade of Las Vegas, NV, and Kayli Namminga of Beloit; his maternal grandparents: Robert and Deborah Kauffman of Janesville, WI; his paternal grandfather: Henry Boegli of Blythedale, MO; his honorary grandparents: Perry (Eilene) Edge of Juda, WI, Marjorie (Kim) Cherrey of Monroe, and Melvin (Sandra) Namminga of Beloit; his uncles: Randy (Julia Rielly) Liddicoat of Darlington, WI; Matthew (Kristi) Kauffman of Beloit, and Carl (Kari) Liddicoat of Darlington; his aunts: Suzie (Dan) Sullivan of Rockford, IL, Jennifer Boegli of Blythedale, and Michelle Eastin of Leon, IA; and his nieces and nephews that he adored: Serenity, Sawyer, and Liam Rumery. He was preceded in death by one sister: Hannah Boegli; and his grandparents: Roger and Ardith Liddicoat.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church (15691 Co Rd K, Darlington, WI 53530). The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jake's name.
The family requests that those who attend Jake's visitation wear casual attire.