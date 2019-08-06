October 23, 1938 - August 3, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Jacob Kaldenberger Jr., age 80, of Elkhorn, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born in Chicago on October 23, 1938, to Jacob Sr. and Gertrude (Rottenbach) Kaldenberger. Jake was united in marriage to Sharon Gorr on May 6, 1957 in Mississippi. He was employed at Coleman Cable, International Harvestor, American Roller, Case International, and Hughes Aircraft (Tucson, AZ). He also worked for the Village of Williams Bay before retirement.

Jake is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon; four daughters: Lori (Steve) Szabo, of Tucson, AZ, Susan (Rick) Bodi, of Racine, Kathy (Steve) Morgan, of Elkhorn, and Amy (Phil) Hughes, of Cape Coral, FL; two sons, Jake Kaldenberger, of AZ, and Pat Kaldenberger, of Clinton; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Ida Ford, of IL, Patsy (Jimmy) Raymond, of IL, and Marie Lautner, of OH; a brother, Arnold (Karen) Kaldenberger, of IL; brother-in-law, David Bacagaluppi; and many nieces and nephews. Jake is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Trudy; brother-in-law, Roy Ford; Aunt Gretchen; a daughter-in-law, Barb; and a son-in-law, Rick.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, N6686 Hwy 12 in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Tibbets. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com