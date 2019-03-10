Jacklyn "Jackie" Baehr

March 28, 1948 - March 5, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Jacklyn "Jackie" Olaniya Baehr, age 70, of Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mercy Walworth Hospital in Lake Geneva. She was born in Chicago on March 28, 1948 to Clarence and Minnie Carrigan. Jackie was united in marriage to James Baehr on December 15, 1989 in Illinois. He passed away on August 29, 2009. Jackie worked as a quality control inspector for many different businesses in the area. She was the chairperson of the local Walworth County Pool League. Jackie also enjoyed painting, ceramics, gardening, and was an avid Packer and NASCAR fan.

Jackie is survived by her loving companion, John Gill; two sons, Richard (Jennifer) Kaminski, of VA, and Kevin (Denise) Kaminski, of Ingleside, IL; three grandchildren: Jessica, Ashley, and Rick Jr. "Ricky"; two brothers, James (Diane) Carrigan, of KS, and John "Pokey" (Carol) Carrigan, of IL; a sister-in-law, Rosie Carrigan; and many nieces and nephews. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and a brother, Jerry "Dudder" Carrigan.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com