December 20, 1933 - December 27, 2019

Ladysmith, WI -- Jackie (Jack) Burr Leeder peacefully passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at the Ladysmith Care Community Nursing Home in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, seven days after his 86th birthday. Jack was born December 20, 1933, the 8th child of William and Gladys (Courtier) Leeder. His roots were deep in his childhood home on the rural Evansville, WI farm where he was raised. He often told stories of working on the farm with his family and growing up with friends at Pleasant Prairie country school and Evansville High School. Jack was always proud of serving in the military, along with 6 brothers in a span of years from 1942 - 1958. He served in the United States Army from 1955 - 1957 as a supply clerk, stateside. He talked of life-long friends from the military and visited Fort Leonard Wood, MO in later years. After service, Jack worked on his brothers' farms and then was a welder at Pruden's in Evansville. In 1961 he attended Molar Barber College in Chicago and started his barbering career apprenticing at a shop in Butler, WI. In 1965, Jack settled in Janesville to barber first with his brother, Lee and then at Vern's Barber Shop. He opened Jack's Barber Shop on Milwaukee Street in August 1972 and served many customers there for 24 years until his retirement in 1996. He was always grateful for his excellent clientele and friendships made during those many years in downtown Janesville. Jack and Marita (Fowler) Leeder were married July 1, 1962. They raised their three children: Trae, Linnae and Maria, at their country home of 44 years, overlooking the beautiful Rock Prairie, lovingly caring for the land. They enjoyed dancing together and always worked along side each other on multiple home, yard and vehicle projects. The property remains with the family for future generations to care for and enjoy. Jack had a huge love of cars... every story had a car related to it. He especially liked the old ones, a 1939 Chevy, a 1926 Model T Ford and a 1929 Model A Ford. He drove them with care in parades, car shows, the Model A days in Sharon and to the annual Thresheree, not to mention the miles enjoyed just driving around the country blocks near home to view the farms, animals, crops and to visit the neighbors. Jack and Marita loved traveling by car, bus tours and Amtrak train across the country with family and friends and to visit new places. For many years, he and Marita camped - always in a tent! They loved the outdoors, hiking the trails and biking as well. They were often seen collecting trash along the country roads. A favorite trip on their 25th anniversary was by VIA train across Canada and then up the coast of Alaska by State Ferry to Juneau area. Jack had fun adding up the miles covered by train. What a way to see America! Jack always loved his wife and family. He was close to his 6 brothers, a sister and extended family of relatives, making many visits to them over the years. In later years Jack struggled with complications of Parkinson's disease and vision loss that caused the move to Ladysmith, WI to be near a daughter and family and the Ladysmith Care Community. There is where he received the best care and was in good hands when it became too much for Marita to care for him at home. Jack and Marita continued to dance at the Nursing Home to the delight of the residents and staff. He wished many times to be able to visit each of his children and families, friends and all those who now lived far away -- Janesville, Colorado, Evansville and beyond. Jack was a humble man with a caring heart and deep love for his country and community. With Marita, Jack volunteered time and support for local community organizations and church. He was a 50+ year member of Cargill United Methodist Church where he enjoyed serving church suppers, helping at rummage sales and cleaning the church with Larry Devine. He and Marita chaired and delivered Meals on Wheels for Cargill. They donated blood and worked at the Red Cross Blood Drives. Jack also gave haircuts to shut-ins, with Marita at his side. In retirement, they did everything together, including spending much time with grandchildren and dancing often.

Jack is survived by his best friend and wife Marita of 57 years. His son Trae Leeder and partner Patrick Getman; daughter Linnae and Hans Hamm; daughter Maria and Craig Fairbert. He is further survived by grandsons, Mason Gransee (Hannah), Colton Gransee (Tiffany). Bonus grandsons, Charlie McCune and Justin Barone; granddaughters, Whitney Hamm and Maren Hamm; Great grandchildren: Holly, Hayden and expected baby girl. Eastyn, Camden and Aria; His brother, Lee Leeder; sister, Janice Rasmussen; Brother-in-law, Donavan Fowler; Sisters-in-law: Carol Leeder, Barbara Leeder, De Leeder and Marilyn Bondy. Many cherished nieces and nephews. Deceased: Jack's parents; Brothers: Daryl, Franklin, Elwyn, Rodney, Dale and Dean; Brother-in-law, Arthur (Dick) Rasmussen; Sisters-in-Law: Dorotha, Lorrayne, Delores, Alice and Therese; Mother and father-in-Law: Kenton and Hazel Fowler

A visitation will be held in the LADYSMITH CARE COMMUNITY CAMEO ROOM on Monday, December 30 from 1-3 p.m. A visitation will be held on January 2 from 10-12 p.m at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, WI with interment and Military Honors to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Ladysmith Care Community Activity Fund, Parkinsons Support Group in Janesville, WI, or Meals on Wheels in Janesville, WI.

The family greatly appreciates the loving care that Jack has received during the past 2 1/2 years, as well as the support system for Marita, from the staff at the Ladysmith Care Community. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith, Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville and Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville are all assisting with arrangements Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com