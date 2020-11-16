January 19, 1961 - October 9, 2020
Janesville, WI - Jack W. Mann, 59, of Janesville (formerly of Weber City, VA) passed away unexpectedly on October 9th, 2020. Jack was born in Kingsport, TN to Betty and Olin Mann on January 19th, 1961. Jack prided himself on his 21 years spent serving his country. His military service included time with the US Air Force and Army National Guard out of Virginia and Wisconsin. Jack enjoyed sharing stories of being a firefighter with the US Air Force. After his active duty service, Jack drove tractor trailer for over 20 years. Most recently Jack spent his days as a school bus driver. Jack was an avid knife collector and a classic car lover.
Jack is survived by his son, Derrick (Stephanie) Mann of Edgerton, WI; daughter, Kara (Ted) Norder of Janesville, WI; sister, Julie (Jeff) Baker, and their children Aurora and Alden of Kingsport, TN. Jack is also survived by his mother, Betty Mann of Weber City, VA; and longtime partner and friend, Christine Scharrschmidt of Janesville, WI. Jack will be missed by his greatest joy, his five grandsons; Olin and Emerson Mann and Jacob, Ryan and Ethan Norder. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Olin E. Mann.
Due to current circumstances, Jack's celebration of life has been postponed. If you wish to honor Jack's memory, the family is asking that you make a donation to your local VFW in his memory.