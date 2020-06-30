July 9, 1934 - June 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jack Phillip Stewart, age 85, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center. He was born in Rockford, IL, on July 9, 1934, the son of Elizabeth J. (Lounsbury) and Paul Stewart. Jack grew up in Beloit, WI and graduated from Beloit Memorial High school in 1952, where he lettered in both football and baseball. High school is where he met Margaret Ann Pitel and they were married on June 20, 1953. For many years of his life, he was an old car nut, and owned many throughout his lifetime - but his Hudsons were his favorite. He belonged to the Blackhawk Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, and the Hudson-Essex Terraplane Club. Jack and Margaret drove to and vacationed in many places all over the United States in their antique cars with their friends and fellow club members. They also vacationed in Hawaii, Florida and Wyoming. Jack and his son, John, shared several special trips together to Las Vegas, Reno, and Gettysburg. During his younger years, Jack took several Canadian fishing trips with Margaret and some with his buddies. Over the last 30 years of his life, Jack especially enjoyed his weekly poker games with friends, some of his high school buddies, his son, John, and nephew, Paul Sorentino. He also enjoyed weekly game nights with his family. Jack retired as a pattern maker, and used the woodworking skills he developed at work to make many items for his family members, including benches, swings, shelves and a rocking horse for his great-granddaughter, Emma. During his working career, he owned and operated Ace Pattern Works and Shakey's Pizza Parlor, both in Beloit. Jack was loved by his family, and was always there to help a friend or family member when needed. He will be greatly missed by all.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, of 67 years; son, John Stewart; daughter, Karen Justice; grandson, Ryan Justice; great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Justice; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Emil and Faye Pitel; son-in-law, Richard Justice; sister, Paula Jean Stewart-Sorentino; brother-in-law, Joseph Sorentino; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Robert and Mary Pitel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Agrace with a memorial donation. You may visit agrace.org/donate, or call 800-553-4289, or send a check to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff at Agrace who cared for Dad.