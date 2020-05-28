October 11, 1939 - May 26, 2020
Janesville, formerly Delavan, WI -- Jack L. Graves Sr., age 80, of Janesville formerly of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home in Janesville. He was born in Clinton, WI on October 11, 1939 to Leslie and Marion (Wilkins) Graves. Jack was united in marriage to Judith Young on March 26, 1960 in Walworth. Judy passed away on June 23, 2000. Jack worked at Trostel Manufacturing and Northern Precision Manufacturing. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan.
Jack is survived by two sons, Ken Graves, of Janesville, and Jim (Lizzy) Graves, of Rockford, IL; two daughters, Kathy Hahn, of Milton, and Margaret Graves, of Sheboygan; seven grandchildren: Shawn McCullough, Cherie (Kyle) Pfaffendorf, Courtney Edwardson, Joshua (Kasia) Hahn, Matthew Johnson, Jacob Graves, and Amanda Graves; five great-grandchildren: Carter, Jameson, Scarlett, Jaxon, and Bentley; and a sister, Jeanette Boss. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Judith; his parents; a son, Jack Jr.; and siblings: Shirley, Ione, Howard, and Leland.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Burial will take place at 12 p.m on Monday at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.