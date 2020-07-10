November 23, 1926 - July 6, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jack Kirk Biddick, age 93, died on July 6, 2020. The cause of death was a long, wonderful life. He was born on November 23, 1926, in Montfort, WI, the son of Charlton and Hazel (Kirkpatrick) Biddick. He attended Montfort High School, UW Platteville, and graduated from UW Madison in 1950. Jack served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. On November 10, 1951, he married Leonah "Lee" June Cairns. Jack grew up in Montfort, WI, lived and worked in Milwaukee and Beloit, but he and Lee lived and raised their family in Janesville, WI, where he was a resident for over 60 years. He worked for the Parker Pen company for 30 years, first as the Credit and Office Services manager and then as Manager of Insurance and Risk Management. Prior to retirement, Jack was a supervisor in the Patient Relations department at Riverview Clinic. Jack was an active member of the First Congregational church in Janesville since 1957, serving for 23 years as church financial auditor. He was also a longtime member of the Kwanis Golden K club. For many years after retirement, Jack served as a volunteer in Janesville, delivering Meals on Wheels and serving free breakfast to children at Wilson School.
Jack liked to musky fish, turkey and pheasant hunt, and watch as many Badger basketball and Brewers baseball games as possible. For over 40 years, he and buddies were regulars at Janesville Craig basketball games. He will be remembered for his statement that, "I never met a cookie I didn't like" and his inability to tell a joke without laughing long before the punch line. But most of all, his family will remember the look on his face when he told the story of how he courted the love of his life, Lee, and his love of northern Wisconsin, where he spent his summers enjoying time with his family.
Survivors include his son, Michael G. Biddick of Eagle River, WI; two daughters, Carrie F. (Dan) Hart of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Alison (Stephan) Watson of Waukesha, WI; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine beloved nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Lee; parents; sister; two brothers-in-law; and his good friend, Joyce Truitt.
Private services will be held for the immediate family. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 54 S. Jackson St., Janesville, WI 53548.