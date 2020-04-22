April 20, 1937 - April 20, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jack H. Iseli, of Janesville, died on his 83rd birthday, April 20, 2020. He was born April 20, 1937 in Janesville to the late Adolph and Viva (Munger) Iseli. He attended Janesville High School. On January 24, 1959 he married the former Rose Marie Yehle at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. She preceded him in death on June 6, 2017. Jack started working for Case Feed, and after some time went off on his own with Dick McCann to open Jack and Dick's Feed. Outside of work, Jack was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed gardening and going on camping trips with his wife Rose.
He is survived by his two children, Pam (Jeff) Edwards and Steve (Dee) Iseli, all of Janesville; grandchildren: Kristin (Kory) Fischer, Steven (Katie Castle) Iseli, Mike Currier, Alex Edwards, and Jeffry (Crystal) Edwards; and his treasured great-grandchildren: Logan, Jack, Aidan, Aaron, Addison, Noah, and Kynlee. He is further survived by brother, Gordon Iseli; sister, Sue Iseli; brother-in-law, Donald (Janet) Yehle. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Rose Marie; brother, Eugene Iseli; and sisters-in-law: Betty Walters, Gloria Mae Yehle, Mary Lou Marhee, and Delores Stanke Garves.
Private family service will be held and Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife Rose at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Memorials are appreciated to Marquardt Hospice.
Jack's family would like to thank the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Manor for all the care they gave Jack over the two months he was there.
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free. I am following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call. I turned my back and left it all. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief. Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your hearts and share with me. God wanted me now. He set me free.