Delavan, WI - Jack E. Keizer, age 54, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born in Elkhorn on November 1, 1966 to Jacob "Jack" and Lucy (Ipema) Keizer. Jack graduated from DDHS in 1985. He helped run the Keizer Family Farm and Keizer and Son Disposal Service. Jack was united in marriage to Sue on February 28, 2017 in Delavan. He enjoyed collecting truck and farm toys (especially Oliver tractors), playing cards, and going to toy shows and auctions as much as possible.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sue; his father, Jack; two sisters, Ruth (Russ) Shehan, of Elkhorn, and Karen (Paul) Yanko, of Delavan; three brothers, Albert (Renee) Keizer, of Belleville, WI, Henry (Rhonda) Keizer, of Delavan, and David (Carol) Keizer, of Delavan; a sister-in-law, Beth, of East Troy; two step-children, Christopher Rosenlof, of Elkhorn, and Emily (Collin) Mulligan, of Lake Geneva; two step-grandchildren, Kendra and Kassidy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Lucy; and a brother, John.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at East Delavan Baptist Church, 3205 Theatre Road in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan and an hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
