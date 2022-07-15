Janesville, WI - Jack David Fleming, age 72, of Janesville; loving father and grandfather, Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force, proud Florida Gator fan, and successful master plumber and project manager, passed away on July 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Dad was a proud American and patriot, who grew up in the country where hard work and self-reliance were instilled into his character. Within the last few years, he reignited his love and dedication to serving our Lord and Savior. The love for his children and grandchildren was unconditional. Jack was born in Dade City, Florida on July 12, 1949; the son of Collie and Effie Fleming.
Jack is survived by his two children, Angie (Jared) Delawson and Justin David Fleming; 2 stepchildren; Heather (Kevin) Rauschenberger and Nick (Amanda) Greeson; 8 grandchildren: Amber, Ethan, Gavin, Callie, Colton, Jakob, Kaylyn, Aurora, and Orion; sister, Carol (Les) Mauldin; several nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Edward and Don Fleming.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. A private committal will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Psalm 34:18. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Fleming as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
