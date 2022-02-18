Jacinda "Jacie" Fenske

Irvine, CA - Jacinda "Jacie" Leigh Fenske passed away in Irvine, CA, after her second battle with breast cancer, on January 27, 2022. She was born in Wisconsin Rapids on August 19, 1976, to Sheri (Nabbefeldt) Cox of Janesville, WI and Jerry Fenske. She graduated from Lincoln High School, WI Rapids in 1994. Thereafter, she received an Associate of Science degree in Liberal Arts, Madison, WI, and Bachelor of Integrative General Studies: Psychology, Chemistry & Computational Sciences at University of Central Florida, Orlando. Most recently she planned to attend Law School in California
Jacinda is survived by her Mom, Sheri (Dave) Cox, of Janesville; sons, Jackson Phieffer and Keith Buse; sisters, Jessica (Jason) Tiffany (their son, Vallen) of Janesville, Jada (Jared) Lewis (their children: Lyla, Christian and Millie) of Phoenix, AZ; stepsisters, Kelli Anderson (daughter Searra) of Janesville, Justena (Chad) Berry (their children: Christena, Camden and Benjamin) of Nixa, Missouri. Ken Renner of Wisconsin Rapids. Kourtney Ounce, half sister. Also, many aunts; uncles; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, PV1 Forrest M. Prohl; father, Jerry Fenske; grandparents: Lyle Nabbefeldt, JoAnn Nabbefeldt and Lorraine and Laverne Fenske, all of Wisconsin Rapids.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, February 26, at Country Inn and Suites, 400 River Place, Madison, WI 53716. 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm.
"I dropped a tear in the ocean. The day you find it is the day I will stop missing you." -- Unknown
