March 26, 1943 - February 6, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- J.W. Davis, age 76, of Edgerton, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Wm. S. Middleton Veteran's Memorial Hospital, Madison. He was born in Logan County, KY, on March 26, 1943, the son of the late Floyd and Flossie Hellen (Thomas) Davis. J.W. served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He married Joyce E. Cox on April 7, 1962 at First Presbyterian Church in Janesville. J.W. owned and operated Davis Pump Repair and passed the knowledge to his son, Charlie, who operates South Central Well & Pump. He loved hunting, fishing, restoring old cars, and racing. J.W. had a generous spirit and heart, always lending a hand to those who needed help; but his boys (and their friends) also remember their dad taking them out to the garage to "straighten them up!"

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; 2 children, Susan (Garret) Schumacher and Charlie (Michele) Davis both of Edgerton; 4 grandchildren: David, Alex, Jacob, and Caleb Davis;

2 great grandchildren, Hayden and Piper; 2 step grandchildren, Ryan and Erica Schumacher; as well as 7 aunts and uncles: Murrell, Kathy, Herbert, Richard, Shirley, Nancy, and Wendell; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ricky Jay Davis; and 6 aunts and uncles: Liz, Alvin, Sam, Dorothy, JerryDean, and Donald Ray.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will preside and burial with full military honors will follow at Oakhill Cemetery, Janesville. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com