Janesville, WI - J. Guadalupe "Lupe" Aguilar Mendoza, age 52, passed away in Beloit on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born on August 10, 1969, in Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of Jose Aguilar Casique and Luisa Mendoza. He married Celia Aguilar Arrequin in 2005, in Mexico. He came to the United States in 1986. Lupe owned and operated Lupe & Sons Landscaping.
Lupe is survived by his loving wife, Celia; 3 sons: Miliano Aguilar, Mike Aguilar, and Steven Aguilar; 4 grandchildren: Aniyah Aguilar, Miliano Aguilar Jr., Oliver Aguilar, and Katalina Aguilar; mother, Luisa; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Abelsa Aguilar Mendoza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Drew Olson officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
