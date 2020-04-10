October 15, 1923 - April 8, 2020
Prairie du Chien, WI -- Ivanelle M. Quick, age 96, of Prairie du Chien, WI, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster, WI. She was born October 15, 1923, the daughter of Grover and Eunice (Hampton) Hill. Ivanelle attended Brodtville rural school in Wyalusing Township in Grant County, WI. On May 19, 1939, she was united into marriage to Russell E. Quick in Charles City, IA. Together they farmed on Borah Ridge Road. They raised their family and had dairy, pigs, beef and chickens. Ivanelle had a large garden and was known for her homemade bread. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors and the Patch Grove United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children: Dora (Elgie) Rewey, Ben, Dwane (Dianna), Bernard "Butch" (Linda) Quick, and Ruth Redman; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Russell, Ivanelle was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dick Redman; a granddaughter, Brenda Redman; a great-grandson, Damien Hoeper-Redman; and her brothers and sisters.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Union Nagle Cemetery, Patch Grove Township, with Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiating. A Celebration of Ivanelle's life will be held at a later date, which will be announced. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family. Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com