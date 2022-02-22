Janesville, WI - Ivan Wallace "Wally" Jewett, age 97, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, February 17, 2022. He was born at home in Richland County, WI on January 9, 1925, the son of Maurice and Maude (Poole) Jewett. After graduating from Richland Center High School, he joined the U.S. Army. Wally married Beatrice Peckham on June 18, 1946. Over the years he worked as a farmhand, a mailman, and retired as a truck driver. He loved working in the yard, gardening and traveling off the beaten path. Wally and Beatrice were snowbirds for over 20 years, wintering in Arizona, Texas, and Georgia.
Wally is survived by his wife of over 75 years, Beatrice; children: Cheryl (Russ) Carlson, Athens, GA, Nancy Peterson, Chandler, AZ, Timothy (JoAnn) Jewett, Corpus Christi, TX, Daniel (Becki) Jewett, Greenville, IL, and Veronica (Ted) Cox; foster children, Dan Brown and Julia Tan; 20 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Shirley, John, Myron, Gordon, Sherwood, Maurine, and Ardith; and grandson, Eric Jewett.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are preferred to: Bethel Church, Sky Lodge Christian Camp, South Mountain Christian Camp, Cru, and International Students Inc. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
"Thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice for all of your compassionate care."
