March 8, 1929 - April 25, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Isabelle R. Kostenko, 91, of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Ridgestone Gardens. She was born March 8, 1929 in Richardton, ND, the daughter of the late Jacob and Rosa (Fix) Garecht. Issy was united in marriage to Arthur E. Kostenko on January 29, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN. Art died May 6, 2002. Issy worked for over 10 years at Admiral Corporation of Harvard, IL, then she worked as supervisor of quality control for over 15 years at Andies Candies of Delavan, WI, retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, WI, was very involved with the ladies guild and volunteered at many of the church functions. She enjoyed traveling, but her greatest joy was her family.
Issy was a beautiful daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, cousin and friend, who will be deeply missed by her son, Gary (Montina) Kostenko of East Troy, WI; her grandchildren, Anina and Jacob; numerous relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur; her sister, Eleanor Phillips; her six brothers: Henry, Leo, Joe, Phillip, Alois and Robert; and three step-siblings: George, Barney and Barbara Carmin.
Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, WI, with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Entombment was at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Memorials may be made in Issy's name to: St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.