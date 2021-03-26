October 13, 1932 - March 14, 2021
New Berlin, WI - Isabelle (Izzy) Farrell, age 88 passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin with her family by her side. She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin to the late Clifford and Hazel (Jones) Morton on October 13, 1932. Izzy grew up east of Janesville on the Morton Family Farm. She was baptized and confirmed at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, active in her church and 4H group. She attended a rural school, then moved in with a family in Janesville during the week, working for room and board so she could attend high school, as was the practice for many before bus service was available in the rural areas. Izzy graduated from Janesville High School in 1950. Following graduation, she attended Prospect Hall Secretarial School, in Milwaukee, and upon graduating, began work for the Perfex Corporation. She met the love of her life, John F. Farrell while living in Milwaukee. The two were married on September 15, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milton, Wisconsin. They moved to New Berlin, Wisconsin where they resided for 55 years, raising 4 children, numerous dogs, rabbits, hamsters, a cat even a rooster. Izzy was very active in her children's lives, being a Brownie & Girl Scout Leader, Cub & Boy Scout Leader, PTA member, and scorekeeper for the kid's softball & baseball teams. She was also the secretary, bookkeeper, and CFO for her husband's business, Farrell & Sons Cement Contractors for over 50 years. Once the children were all in school, Izzy returned to work outside the home, working for Milwaukee Chaplet of New Berlin for 20 years until her retirement. After retirement, she was active with New Berlin Seniors, Red Hat Club & Lunch Bunch Ladies, holding various offices in these organizations. You could always find Izzy & John in the stands for their grandchildren's many events, from sports, band concerts, academic achievements, FBLA, to stock car racing. Together they built their "dream home" in the shape of a barn, in the hills of Rockbridge Township, Richland County, Wisconsin. They enjoyed their long weekends being outdoors and euchre games with family and friends in the evenings. They took many bus trips over the years, covering most of the lower 48 states. They enjoyed casino trips around the state and went to Las Vegas several times in the 70's. Izzy loved her Milwaukee Brewers and seldom missed a game on TV and attended many games at County Stadium & Miller Park throughout the years. Most of all Izzy enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a true "Mama Bear," always caring for her cubs. She adored her grandchildren and supported all their dreams and endeavors. She was overjoyed to have great-grandchildren, more babies to love & cuddle.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 64 1/2 years John, children Linda ( David) Timm, Lori (Tim) Hetznecker, James Farrell, John (Pam) Farrell. Grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) Joten, Abby Drews, Raechel McAllister, Jamie (Tim) Kasprowicz, Cortney (Tyler) Stohl, Ryan (Anne) Farrell, Rhianna (Jon) Roskopf, Michael (Kayla) Farrell, Jacob (Ashley) Farrell, Matthew Farrell, Ben (Amy) Davis and Steve Davis. 12 Great-grandchildren, brother Archie (special friend Diane) Morton Sr., sister Carol (Leroy) Kruse, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Bradley Drews, sisters & brothers-in-law Lila Morton, Kathryn (James) Ryan, Anna (Emmett) Collins, Mary (Ken) Schaefer, William (Beverly) Farrell, James Farrell & Edward Farrell. The family would like to thank AngelsGrace Hospice for the loving & compassionate care she received these past 2 weeks and also the staff at East Troy Manor, where she resided for the last 4 years.
Interment Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM at St. Phillip Catholic Church Cemetery, 42678 Church Road, Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin 54655.