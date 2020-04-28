Isabelle "Issy" Kostenko

March 8, 1929 - April 25, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Isabelle R. Kostenko, 91, of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Ridgestone Gardens. She was born March 8, 1929 in Richardton, ND, the daughter of the late Jacob and Rosa (Fix) Garecht. Issy was united in marriage to Arthur E. Kostenko on January 29, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN. Art died May 6, 2002. Issy worked for over 10 years at Admiral Corporation of Harvard, IL, then she worked as supervisor of quality control for over 15 years at Andies Candies of Delavan, WI, retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, was very involved with the ladies guild and volunteered at many of the church functions. She enjoyed traveling, but her greatest joy was her family.
Issy was a beautiful daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, cousin and friend, who will be deeply missed by her son, Gary (Montina) Kostenko of East Troy, WI; her grandchildren, Anina and Jacob; numerous relatives; and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur; her sister, Eleanor Phillips; her six brothers: Henry, Leo, Joe, Phillip, Alois and Robert; and three step-siblings: George, Barney and Barbara Carmin. Private family funeral service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI, with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Entombment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Memorials may be made in Issy's name to: St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
If you didn't meet her, you sure missed out.