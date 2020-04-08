July 8, 1933 - March 29, 2020
Chicago, IL -- Isabella Fuller (nee Nettles) 86, of Chicago, IL, received her heavenly wings on March 29, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Isabella was born in Monroeville, AL, to Calvin and Chaney (McCants) Nettles on July 8th, 1933. Her primary schooling was obtained in Beatrice, Alabama and higher education in Chicago. She survived two husbands: Eliga Roach and Darden Fuller. She worked as a repair technician for the United States Postal Service, Medical Assistant, Homemaker, and "School Mom" for Saint Bride Parrish in Chicago. She was involved in many church groups and activities as her health would allow including the Lay Ministry, The Diamond Squares square dancing club, and teaching Urban and Country Western Line Dancing and Chicago Style Stepping.
Isabella is survived by her four sons: Elijah (Monica), Calvin, James (Rita), and David (Keesha) Roach; her surviving daughter, Angela Fuller; her sister, Angeline Tinsley; her grandchildren Crystal Roach, Jada Roach, David Rhone, Gerald Roach, Nicholas Sullivan, Jarod Roach, Jeremiah Fuller, Josh Fuller, Myles Gibbs, Jaydan Briggs and Great grandchildren: Tori Rhone, Khiara Rhone, Maliyah Roach, Cameron Roach, David Rhone Jr. Quincy Roach; and her nieces: Lisa Roach, Alfreda Patterson and family and Portia Black and family; cousins: Maude Robertson and family and the rest of the Matt and Rena Nettles family tree (Cooper, McCants, Montgomery, Nettles, Odom, Pierce, Richardson, Riley, Smith and related branches). Isabella is preceded in death by her father, Calvin Nettles; and her mother, Chaney Nettles; her first husband, Eliga Roach; and second husband, Darden Fuller; her sister, Dixie Dubose; her daughter, Joanna Sullivan Roach; and son-in-law, Bernard Sullivan. Pallbearers will be Elijah Roach, Calvin Roach, David Roach, David Rhone, Jeremiah Fuller, and Myles Gibbs.
Memorials may be given to the National Kidney Foundation. Private funeral visitation and service will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva. Burial is to follow at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
The family of Isabella wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who showed her kindness and compassion in her final months.