Janesville, WI - Isaac J. Welch, age 41 November 29, 1979 January 15, 2021
Isaac passed away unexpectedly January 15, 2021. Isaac was born in Janesville WI to Parents Daniel and Carol (Johnston) Welch. He attended Janesville schools Graduating from Parker High in1998 He attended UW Eau Claire, then graduated from Chippewa Valley College with an associate's degree in Management.
October 8, 2016, Isaac married the love of his life Shauna Schuette in Brunswick, OH. Together they created their precious twin boys. Nathan and Carter born 8/13/2016.
Isaac was the type of man who could walk into any establishment and always ran into someone he knew. That statement alone, tells you what kind of man Isaac was. He loved people, he loved meeting new people and always made them his friend. He loved and lived life to the fullest. His favorite times were spent sitting around with family and friends on a Saturday or Sunday watching the Badgers and Packers play. He adored the ground his wife and boys walked on. He cherished every second of every day that he got to spend with them. He was a true hero, his love for sports came so naturally. His truest passion was being out on that Gridiron, where every game he gave it his all "Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it".
Isaac was a loving husband, father, son and big brother. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandpa and grandma Johnston. He liked family traditions, holidays, and hunting. Isaac will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Isaac is survived by his wife Shauna; twin boys Nathan James and Carter Michael; his parents: Daniel and Carol; brothers Dillon and Spencer; grandmother Patricia Johnston; mother-in-law Carol Schuette; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; Shauna's family; and so many amazing friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Nathan C. Johnston Jr; paternal grandparents Donald and Jessie Welch, Sr; great grandparents William "Pete" and Louella Neely; father-in-law Keith "Butch" Schuette; and sister-in-law Meagen Schuette.
Funeral service for Isaac will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, with cousin Tara and Wray Fanton officiating. Visitation is from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to Isaac's family. In lieu of flowers, an education trust is being established for his two boys; checks can be made payable to Edward Jones.