May 24, 2003 - June 23, 2019

Sugar Camp, WI -- Isaac Bruce Tessier, age 16, a resident of Sugar Camp, WI, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Sugar Camp. Isaac was a student at Northland Pines High School in Eagle River. He was the Manager for the varsity football, basketball, and baseball teams. He loved all of his "Athletes." Isaac was an avid Beatles fan and he enjoyed watching the Cubs. He was a big fan of outdoor sports: boating, tubing, jet skiing, and riding his bicycle. Isaac was known for his three point basketball shots. He was active with the Northern Access Special Olympics, and competed in bowling, track & field, and snowshoeing.

Isaac is survived by his parents, Greg and Jean Tessier of Sugar Camp; brothers: Bryan Tessier of Seattle, WA, Garrett Tessier of Janesville, WI, and Vincent Tessier of Sugar Camp; aunts and uncles: Paul (Alexa) Bryan of Gainesville, FL, Gussie Tessier of Sleepy Hollow, IL, Robert (Marlene) Bryan of Albuquerque, NM, and Elisa (Andrew) Tessier of Campton Hills, IL; cousins: Rena, Genevieve, AJ, Lindsey, Kendall, Gwen, Alex, Kevin, Alivia, and Hunter; other family and many friends.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church located at 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, WI 53545. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Access Special Olympics at https://www.npsd.k12.wi.us/schools/high/athletics/special-olympics.cfm. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com