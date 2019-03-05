Irving "Bud" Reinke

April 11, 1928 - March 2, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Irving Edward (Bud) Reinke, age 90, Whitewater, died peacefully in his sleep, March 2, 2019. Bud was born on April 11, 1928, the second youngest of six children of Edward and Elsie (Hasse) Reinke of Richmond, WI. He married the former Rita L. Barta of Madison, WI on April 7, 1956 and together they raised 5 children. Bud held many varied jobs during his long life: farming in his youth alongside his father; a supply clerk in the Army; a delivery man for Chip Steaks in Whitewater; a printing press operator for the Good Morning Advertising Company of Whitewater, and a maintenance technician for the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. He retired from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater in 1989 after 27 years of employment.

Bud is survived by his wife, Rita; children: Jeffry and Lee Reinke, both of Whitewater, Steven (Ann Marie) Reinke of Cincinnati, OH, Lisa (Larry) Garland of Chicago, IL, Lori Reinke of New Berlin; five grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy McQuillen of Milton. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Miles Reinke; and sisters: Florence Smith of Darien, Isabel Mawhinney of Johnstown, Viola Streib of Richmond and Gladys Nelson of Jefferson.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at Richmond Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Nitardyfuneralhome.com