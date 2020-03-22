July 2, 1926 - March 18, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Irene Rau, age 93, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Irene was born at home in Eastman, WI on July 2, 1926, the daughter of Thomas and Orpha (Mindham) Check. Upon Clarence Rau's return from the European Theatre at the end of World War II, Irene and he were married on February 2, 1946, and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1994. Irene worked as a nurse's aide at Mercy Hospital for 11 years, and at Pember Nuzum Clinic/Riverview Clinic, retiring in 1992. She and Clarence were among the charter members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, where she was actively involved as a volunteer and as a member of the Catholic Council of Women. She and Clarence served the parish at school functions, and the annual fall festival. In her retired years, Irene volunteered her services at Mercy Hospital and Dean St. Mary's Hospital, as well as serving at the voting polls and the annual 4-H Fair. She was an avid bowler, golfer, and loved the adventure of travel. Irene was a gracious and out-going lady who enjoyed being with people. She was an outstanding and vocal fan at sporting events for her children and grandchildren. She could be seen weekly at sporting events, long after family was done competing.
Irene is survived by four children: Gary (Nancy) Rau, Joanne (Bob) Corey, David (Kathy) Rau, and Linda (Bill) Carrington; eight grandchildren: Brent, Brad, Kyle, Ethan, Joe, Brian, Lindsay, and Erin; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Catherine (Gerald) Forst, Norma (John) Gillitzer, Marilyn (Arthur) Pitzer; and one brother, Thomas (Loretta) Check. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; infant daughter, Janet; sister, Mildred Lessard; and brother, Harold Check.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. The family requests no flowers, and encourages donations to Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Agrace, for their amazing care and empathy.