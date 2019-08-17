October 15, 1921 - August 13, 2019

Footville, WI -- Irene R. Gallatin, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, WI. She was born on a farm near Coon Valley, WI on October 15, 1921, the daughter of John and Olga (Nordrum) Larson. She married Roy Gallatin, on May 10, 1947, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, in Westby, WI. They lived in LaCrosse and Westby area until 1950. When Roy re-enlisted in the Navy, they lived in Toms River, NJ and Brunswick, GA, until Roy was discharged. In 1957, they moved to their new home that Roy built in Happy Hollow, Janesville, WI. Roy died on June 30, 1998. Irene has been a resident of Janesville since 1957. She has been a member of Peace Lutheran Church, since 1961, and a member of their Ladies Aid, of which she served on some of their committees. She also bowled with the Senior League at Blackbridge Bowl from 1986 to 2012. She enjoyed bowling, hiking, and gardening. She loved her home, her family, her relatives, and friends.

Irene is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Victor) Lipinski, and Debra (David) Ruchti; five grandchildren: Jon and Tara Lipinski, Jordan, Brandon, and Austin Ruchti; four great-grandchildren: Leah and Koal Conkling, Chase Lipinski, and Grace Ruchti; sister: Doris (Allen) Lium; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four sisters: Lucille Leis, Evelyn Blihovde, Ruby Dahl, and Ragna Gates; and two brothers, James and Leslie Larson; along with many other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Janesville, with Pastor Richard Leahmann officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Funeral Home. A private family committal will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

Irene's family would like to thank the staff members of both St. Elizabeth's Manor and Marquardt Hospice, for all of their loving kindness and care.