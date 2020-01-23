June 30, 1929 - January 19, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Irene M. Johnson, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on January 19, 2020. She was born in Green County, Wisconsin, daughter of Agnes and Chester Menehan, then grew up in Juda with her mother and Ralph Frey. Irene went to trade school in Minneapolis after graduating from Juda High School. She then joined International Harvester in Madison, WI, where she worked in the secretarial pool and met her future husband, Raymond T. Johnson. They married in 1951 and settled in Clinton, WI, where Ray and Bruce Lucas purchased Clinton Implement & Hatchery Company, and Irene and Ray raised their children. Irene enjoyed her friendships with the women of her bridge club, golf, performing with The Good Time Players, and volunteering. Irene loved to read, knit, and spend some of her winter time in South Padre Island, TX.

Irene's two sons Leo and Eric made her incredibly proud by "carrying on and growing their dad's business", now Johnson Tractor. Of daughter Nancy, she said "I live vicariously through you".

Surviving Irene are her daughter, Nancy Johnson Radtke and husband Robert Brown; sons, Leo (Sue) Johnson and Eric (Teresa) Johnson; grandchildren: Kathryn (Doug) Hesebeck, Patrick Johnson, Rae Johnson; great-grandchildren, Adrien Johnson, and Reese Lynn Hesebeck; her brother, Bob (Norma) Frey, sister, Anita Higgins, and aunt, Theresa Young. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Johnson in 2000; sisters, Janet Edenfield and Shirley Wunschel; and grandson, Philip Johnson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, 612 North Randall Ave.

Janesville, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the First Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the First Lutheran Church Foundation. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Sincere gratitude to Carla Fisher, Shirley Brickson and Nordis Knutson, for their wonderful care which allowed Irene to remain in her home.