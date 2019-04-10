March 5, 1961 - April 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Irene M. Dykeman, age 58, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born on March 5, 1961 in Quincy, Massachusetts and was a longtime resident of Janesville, WI. A loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, Irene was a remarkable cook, and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. Irene took pleasure in spending Friday evenings savoring a good ole' Wisconsin fish fry. She loved to have fun. Whether it was driving "Cherry" (her Chevy Camaro) around town, playing games on her tablet, a game of Bingo, watching the Detroit Lions play, or cheering on one of her children or grandkids at a sporting/school event, she was always there - Loud and Proud! Irene was beyond devoted to her family and close friends. She valued mini get-a-ways to the Dells or a weekend at the campground with the family. Mirroring her favorite color, green, (which coincidentally is also the color of her favorite animal - a frog) she radiated positive energy. Irene leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Irene is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Michael Dykeman; seven children: Jessica (Chad) Sisko, John (Missy) Bowen, Colleen Bowen, Vanessa (Tom) Dykeman, Drake Dykeman, Dustin Dykeman and LaShanda Dykeman. She is also survived by many grandchildren and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

A celebration of Irene's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com