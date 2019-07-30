June 4, 1923 - July 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- She was born Irene Mamsch, adopted Irene Lieske, and by a previous marriage Irene Frueauf. Born in Berlin, Germany, her mother was a Russian refugee and her father a German Army officer, veteran of WWI. Mrs. Liszewski was educated in a convent school in Tunis, Tunesia. Returning to Germany in her teens, she was in Berlin through the terrible days of WWII, the occupation by the Russians, the aftermath, and the Berlin Blockade. In 1944, she had a son, Alexander, whom she cared for and brought through that ordeal with her. His father was sent to a concentration camp and then deported. In 1950, she married George Frueauf, and the family moved to Munich, Germany. In 1952, through the auspices of a Lutheran Church organization and the sponsorship of the Knilans family of Janesville, her family emigrated to the U.S. as "displaced persons". George worked at the Knilans veterinary clinic, and Irene at the MacFarlane Pheasant Farm. George eventually was employed by Chevy, and Irene by what is now Hufcor. She was always proud to say that she was instrumental in getting Hufcor to allow women to drive forklifts, and she was the first to do so. In the mid 1950's her mother also emigrated, and her stepfather was released by the Russians after 11 years in a Siberian labor camp. Both lived with the family in Janesville until they relocated to Florida. George passed away in 1969, and Irene remarried in 1971 to John Liszewski. With him, she raised his three children: Mary, Barbara, and John. John, Sr. passed away in 1992. Irene eventually retired from Hufcor, and enjoyed a quiet retirement. Throughout her colorful and varied life, she made many lifelong friends. She had fascinating stories of the Russian revolution from her mother, her own experiences in WWII and from raising two families through good and bad times. Fluent in German, Russian, French and English, she often acted as interpreter for immigrants needing assistance, hospital patients, and a few business persons.

She is survived by the children: Alex (Mitzi) Frueauf of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Mary Watson of Janesville, Barbara (Wes Allnutt) Dobbs of Concorde, CA, and John Liszewski of Janesville; and two grandchildren, Christopher Frueauf and Austin Watson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Irene's family would like to thank the staff members of both Marquardt Hospice and the St. Elizabeth Manor, along with Dr. Ramsey, for all of the loving kindness they've shown through Irene's care.